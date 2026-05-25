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Body recovered after it was seen floating in the Elizabeth River: NPD

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WTKR
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NORFOLK, Va. — A body was recovered after a fisherman spotted it floating in the Elizabeth River on Monday, according to Norfolk police.

Around 9:45 a.m., crews from the Norfolk Police Department and Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to a water rescue call. The caller — a fisherman — reported a body floating in the Elizabeth River near the Campostella Bridge. The man was pronounced dead after his body was brought to the shore at 10:21 a.m., according to Norfolk police.

This investigation remains ongoing, according to Norfolk police.

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