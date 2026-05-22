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18-year-old arrested for shooting near Scope Arena that left teen injured: NPD

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James Gary, Jr. / WTKR News 3
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NORFOLK, Va. — A man was arrested in connection with a shooting that took place near the Scope Arena on May 9, Norfolk police said Friday.

18-year-old Tyler Rollerson was arrested on May 21, according to Norfolk police. He was charged with malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm.

Watch previous coverage: Man hospitalized after shooting near Norfolk Scope, police say

Man hospitalized after shooting near Norfolk Scope, police say

On May 9, around 8:40 a.m., officers responded to the 200 Block of East Brambleton Avenue for a report of a person that had been shot. A 16-year-old male was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at the scene, Norfolk police say. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Rollerson is being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond, according to Norfolk police.

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