Norfolk and Dominion Energy work with residents to shape streetlight upgrades after nearly a year-long pause

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's streetlight overhaul has been on hold for nearly a year after city leaders paused the rollout to hear directly from residents about concerns over brightness, glare, and environmental impact.

The project is part of a larger effort to replace thousands of streetlights with LED fixtures, supported by a $3 million federal investment announced in 2023 to help modernize infrastructure and improve energy efficiency across the city.

On Thursday, the city and Dominion Energy met with residents at Lambert's Point Community Center to continue conversations about what neighborhoods should look like at night going forward.

Mary Frances Bellman, a Norfolk resident and member of Citizens for Responsible Lighting, says the type of LED light chosen matters significantly for public health and the environment.

"You can have an LED that is amber in color and you can have an LED that is a super super blue white — for human health, safety, and the environment, you need to stick in the warmer range. You're at risk of disrupting circadian rhythms, and therefore sleep in human beings, and our animals suffer from the same side effects," Bellman said.

"We are advocating for something that not only enhances visibility, but also is safer for health and the environment," Bellman said.

Residents and advocates say the focus is on reducing harsh lighting and pushing for warmer tones they say are safer for people and wildlife.

City leaders say the pause gave them time to better understand community concerns and acknowledge that lighting may not look the same in every neighborhood. Around 9,000 streetlights have already been converted, but officials say final decisions are still being shaped with public feedback.

Ward 7 Council Member Carlos J. Clanton says the community input process has revealed a range of priorities that the city is working to balance.

"You've got walkability, but you also have individuals concerned about migrations and concerned about the wildlife that are in the area," Clanton said.

"Trying to find that balance — but as we learned, even here today, there won't be the same lighting everywhere. If that's what the community decides they want, they do have the option to say we want brighter lights here, we may have some lower lights in this area," Clanton said.

Clanton says bringing all parties to the table is key to finding a solution that works for each community.

"Dominion is here. Norfolk staff members are here. Communities are here — so when we all come together, we can come up with a really good solution," Clanton said.

City leaders say they will continue gathering community input as the next phase of streetlight upgrades moves forward across Norfolk.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.