Norfolk police arrest 19-year-old in connection to West Ghent street takeover: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police have made an arrest in connection to the West Ghent street takeover on Sunday night, according to NPD.

Norfolk detectives arrested Isaiah Duncan-Simmons, a Virginia Beach teen who is now facing charges for disorderly conduct and carelessly damaging property by fire.

Duncan-Simmons was arrested on Wednesday in the 4000 block of Starwood Arch with the Virginia Beach Police Department, according to NPD.

On Sunday, Norfolk police arrived at the 1000 block of Redgate Avenue near Greenway Court on the report of a disturbance call. Multiple callers reported a big group of people along with cars speeding and driving recklessly at the scene.

One person was spotted with what looked like a flamethrower and used it to light the street on fire after another person poured what appeared to be gasoline. Others were seen lighting off fireworks.

“It was chaos," one neighbor told News 3 in a previous interview. “It was super dangerous and they were so loud.”

The neighbor says several people called police, but it took more than 20 minutes for an officer to show up. The crowd quickly dispersed.

Norfolk police are still investigating this incident and ask the public to recognize anyone involved to call the Norfolk Police Department or submit information anonymously through the Norfolk Crime Line.

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