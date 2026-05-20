Two years in a row: Norfolk Botanical Garden's Butterfly House named best in US

NORFOLK, Va. — For the second year in a row, the Norfolk Botanical Garden's Butterfly House was named the best butterfly garden in the United States, according to USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

The Norfolk Botanical Garden's Butterfly House will open on June 14 and it will operate throughout the summer.

Butterfly World in Florida, the Sprague Butterfly Pavilion in California and the Berniece Grewcock Butterfly and Insect Pavilion in Nebraska were among the nominees vying for the top spot within this category.

Watch previous coverage: Norfolk butterfly exhibit voted best in the country, according to 2025 USA Today poll

Norfolk butterfly exhibit voted best in the country

Norfolk Botanical Gardens says their butterfly exhibit welcomes over 45,000 guests per year. The house itself is surrounded by a 2.5-acre Bristow Butterfly Garden that features dedicated spaces for a wide range of butterfly species. The Summer Butterfly House was originally intended to be a temporary exhibit back in 2009, but its popularity with visitors made it a staple for the Norfolk Botanical Gardens.

The garden's enclosed habitat is filled with nectar-rich plants for its various native species of butterflies. The garden says it also works to protect butterflies and moths — which they say is critically important amid declining populations.

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