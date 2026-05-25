2026 Memorial Day Parade: Norfolk leaders, community members honor the fallen

NORFOLK, Va. — The Larchmont-Edgewater Civic League is hosting its fourth annual Memorial Day parade, community fair, and wreath-laying ceremony Monday morning.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and features a 1.2-mile parade beginning at St. Patrick Catholic School and ending near Larchmont United Methodist Church.

Watch previous coverage: Norfolk's Larchmont Edgewater Memorial Day parade is still on despite rain, organizers say

Memorial Day Parade to continue as organizers monitor weather

This year's honorary grand marshal is Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, the Old Dominion University ROTC instructor killed during an on-campus shooting in March. The FBI is investigating his death as a terror attack.

Michael Crockett, president of the Larchmont-Edgewater Civic League, said Shah represents what the day is all about.

"He's a wonderful local example for people to look up to and say, 'this is what it's all about. This is the price of freedom."

Watch previous coverage: ODU ROTC cadet who witnessed shooting says Lt. Col. Brandon Shah charged at gunman to save students' lives

ODU ROTC cadet who witnessed shooting says Lt. Col. Brandon Shah charged at gunman to save students' lives

Tidewater Pipes and drums, Maury High School Navy JROTC, local scout troops, Daughters of the American Revolution, Sons of the American Revolution and the Norfolk Fire Department are among the parade marchers slated for Monday, according to a flyer obtained by News 3.

Organizers say they may move the wreath-laying ceremony up by 15 minutes to get ahead of the rain. If thunderstorms or lightning threaten, outdoor activities will be called off and moved indoors.

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