Second person arrested in fiery Ghent street takeover: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A second person has been arrested in connection to the fiery street takeover in Ghent on May 17, according to Norfolk police.

D'Shawn William Creque of Hampton has been charged with aiding or abetting street racing or exhibition driving. He was arrested on Tuesday in the 100 block of Brooke Avenue.

On Sunday, Norfolk police arrived at the 1000 block of Redgate Avenue near Greenway Court on the report of a disturbance call. Multiple callers reported a big group of people along with cars speeding and driving recklessly at the scene.

One person was spotted with what looked like a flamethrower and used it to light the street on fire after another person poured what appeared to be gasoline. Others were seen lighting off fireworks.

Isaiah Simmons was the first suspect arrested in this case on May 20, and was charged with disorderly conduct and carelessly damaging property by fire.

This is still an ongoing investigation, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Police Department or submit information anonymously through the Norfolk Crime Line.

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