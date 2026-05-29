Three hurt in shooting on Goff Street: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — Three people were injured in a shooting at Goff Street on Thursday night, according to Norfolk police.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Goff Street after receiving a call around 11:20 p.m. and found a woman who was shot in the abdomen. Police say they found a total of three people who had been shot.

One victim had life-threatening injuries, the other two victims were not seriously hurt.

Norfolk police are continuing to investigate this shooting.

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