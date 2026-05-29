Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Three hurt in shooting on Goff Street: NPD

Three hurt in shooting on Goff Street: NPD
Norfolk police.png
Posted
and last updated

NORFOLK, Va. — Three people were injured in a shooting at Goff Street on Thursday night, according to Norfolk police.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Goff Street after receiving a call around 11:20 p.m. and found a woman who was shot in the abdomen. Police say they found a total of three people who had been shot.

One victim had life-threatening injuries, the other two victims were not seriously hurt.

Norfolk police are continuing to investigate this shooting.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.

True Crime 757 Podcast