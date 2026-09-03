4-vehicle collision involving school bus in Virginia Beach leaves 2 adults with injuries

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision involving a school bus in Virginia Beach Thursday afternoon.

According to Virginia Beach Police, authorities responded to the 4800 block of Witchduck Road just after 2 p.m. Four cars, including the bus, were found to be involved in the collision.

Two adults were transported to local hospitals for treatments. Neither the bus driver or any children on the bus were injured in the collision.

All lanes of Witchduck Road remain closed as the investigation into the collision continues. Kellam Road is open to Hinsdale Street to access Independence Boulevard, and Jericho Road is open to access Witchduck Road.

It's not clear when that road will reopen.

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