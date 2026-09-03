Driver killed, 2 passengers injured in Chesapeake crash, police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A driver was killed in a crash in Chesapeake Wednesday evening, according to police.

Officers were called to the intersection of Cavalier and Holland boulevards at 7:33 for a single-vehicle crash.

Once on scene, officers found the driver and two passengers.

Police said the driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passengers were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Initial investigation indicates that no other vehicles were involved in the crash," police said. "The cause of the accident remains under active investigation."

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Chesapeake Police Department Detective Bureau at 757‑382‑6251, or to submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line by calling 1‑888‑LOCK‑U‑UP or visiting P3Tips.com.

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