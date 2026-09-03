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First Warning Forecast: Heat index to 105+ to end the week

Highs in the mid 90s with a heat index to 105+ today and tomorrow. Tracking storms with a cold front, biggest chance Friday. Cooler and less humid for Labor Day weekend.
First Warning Forecast: Heat index to 105+ to end the week
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Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
More heat and humidity to end the week. Tracking a cold front that will increase rain chances but drop the temperatures.

***A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM Thursday for large parts of Virginia and North Carolina. Heat index values will reach 105 to 108 today.

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Hot and humid again today with highs in the mid 90s and an afternoon heat index to 105+. Expect a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a “pop-up” shower/storm possible.

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Another hot one on Friday with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index near 105. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with a scattered showers and storms by the afternoon to evening as a cold front moves through. Strong to severe storms are possible.

The cold front will break us out of the hot stretch. Highs will drop low and mid 80s this weekend with lower humidity. A few leftover showers are possible on Saturday with more sunshine for Sunday and Labor Day.

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Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: High (Ragweed, Grasses)
UV Index: 8 (High)
Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)
Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update
Edouard continues to bring heavy rainfall to east Texas.

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

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