Old Dominion University to unveil permanent memorial honoring Lt. Col. Shah

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University will hold a ceremony Friday morning to unveil a permanent memorial honoring the life, service and legacy of Lt. Col. Brandon A. Shah, the Army ROTC instructor killed in the March 12 shooting inside Constant Hall.

University President Brian O. Hemphill and members of the Monarch community are set to gather at 10 a.m. at Rollins Hall on the south side of campus, near the Northeast Gate of S.B. Ballard Stadium, according to a press release.

During Friday's ceremony, Shah's wife, Katherine Shah, will announce a new effort to carry forward her husband's legacy.

Shah was an ODU graduate from the Class of 2007 who served as an Army ROTC instructor at the university beginning in 2022. He was widely remembered by students and cadets as a mentor and leader.

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