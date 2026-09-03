Norfolk police searching for man accused of assaulting woman on Ocean View Ave

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection with an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, on Tuesday a woman reported that an unknown man had approached her while she was walking in the 1200 and 1300 blocks of East Ocean View Avenue. The incident happened between 6:05 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was able to get away from the man and call for help without being injured.

Investigators are asking the residents in both the 1200 and 1300 blocks of East Ocean View Avenue to review any camera systems for footage that may assist in the investigation. Photos and videos can be submitted through the Public Portal.

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