Klassic Doughnuts keeps community coming back for more despite rising costs

Klassic Doughnuts is a family-owned business operating out of a food truck and traveling across neighborhoods in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Norfolk.

The business has been serving hot, fresh, homemade doughnuts since 2018.

"We follow them around down at Chesapeake and to the ocean front. Yeah, so whenever we can get it we get it," said May Lacerna, customer.

The food truck draws a loyal crowd wherever it goes, including a regular spot at the Virginia Beach Farmers Market, where the line never stops.

"They're delicious. I work with a community engagement group and we bring them out to the farmers market. They enjoy it. So it's a treat for them and a treat for us," said Chip Sawyer, customer

Co-owner Karisa Hochstetler said the line and the customers reflect something bigger than just doughnuts.

"I absolutely love it, and one of the things that I love the most about our line and our customers is that. It's community. People are interacting with each other. They're talking to each other," Hochstetler said.

Despite rising costs for ingredients like butter and cream, customers have continued to show up and support the business. Hochstetler said Klassic Doughnuts has seen growth this year compared to last.

"This year we've actually seen growth compared to last year. We have some of the best customers. Even when we have to raise prices, they're understanding and kind about it — because they know everything is more expensive these days," Hochstetler said.

Customers can order ahead by clicking the link.

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