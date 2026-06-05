Sailor accused in Angelina Resendiz's death appears in Navy court for motions hearing

NORFOLK, Va. — Jermiah Copeland, the sailor accused of killing Petty Officer Angelina Resendiz last spring, appeared in court Friday for a motions hearing.

Copeland is charged under the Uniform Code of Military Justice with murder, sexual assault, aggravated assault, sexual misconduct and obstruction of justice in connection with Resendiz’s death. He has also been accused of assaulting multiple other sailors.

Resendiz was reported missing on May 29, 2025. Her body was later discovered in a wooded area of Norfolk’s Broad Creek neighborhood nearly two weeks later in June. She was promoted posthumously by the Navy.

Last week, the attorney representing Resendiz’s mother said Copeland may enter a plea agreement.

Attorney Marshall Griffin, who has been working with Esmeralda Castle, told News 3's Jay Greene the Navy recently removed the previously scheduled two-week trial from its docket and replaced it with a two-day hearing scheduled for June 8-9.

“We would expect to see a plea hearing,” Griffin said last week. “The accused is going to enter pleas.”

Watch related: Sailor accused in murder of Angelina Resendiz may enter plea deal: Family attorney

Sailor accused in murder of Angelina Resendiz may enter plea: Family attorney

In an interview with News 3 last week, Castle detailed the possible plea agreement, saying Copeland could face a 40-year sentence if he pleads guilty to murder. Griffin said Resendiz’s family was asked to provide input on proposed plea terms and possible sentencing outcomes, but stressed nothing has been finalized at the time.

If a plea agreement moves forward, the military court would hold what is known as a providency hearing — a process Griffin said is unique to military courts. During that hearing, a judge determines whether the accused is voluntarily pleading guilty because they believe they are guilty.

Friday’s motions hearing follows a hearing in March, in which the judge denied a defense request to suppress cellphone evidence in the case. The court ruled the data was legally obtained after Copeland handed his phone over to investigators and gave consent.

The defense had argued the cellphone search exceeded the scope of an earlier investigative order, but the judge said the evidence could not be suppressed because it was lawfully obtained.

Watch previous coverage: Sailor accused in Seaman Angelina Resendiz death appears in Norfolk court

Sailor accused in Seaman Angelina Resendiz death appears in Norfolk court

Attorneys also argued a motion involving what is known in military law as an “unreasonable multiplication of charges,” which deals with whether Copeland could be convicted of multiple offenses tied to the same alleged incident. The judge did not immediately rule on that motion.

Another issue discussed in court involved expert testimony. The forensic pathologist originally expected to testify is no longer available, leading attorneys to debate whether a replacement expert — potentially from outside the region — should testify at trial. The judge also did not rule on that motion in March.

Watch previous coverage: True Crime 757 podcast unravels the murder case of Angelina Resendiz

True Crime 757: The disappearance of Angelina Resendiz and the sailor charged with her murder

Resendiz’s family has been outspoken over the past year, calling for reforms within the military and greater protections for women in the armed forces. Castle has worked alongside the League of United Latin American Citizens to push Congress for accountability and change.

Griffin said he believes justice will ultimately be served in the case, whether it ends in a plea agreement or proceeds to trial.

“I’m very optimistic that it will be,” Griffin said.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.