Interstate 264 shooting in Norfolk leaves one dead, another seriously hurt

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman was killed and a man was seriously hurt after a shooting Tuesday morning on Interstate 264 in Norfolk, according to Virginia State Police.

Officers responded to Interstate 264 in Norfolk at around 4:00 a.m. Virginia State Police says two people in a burgundy Nissan sedan were heading eastbound between Campostella Road and Ballentine Boulevard when their car had been shot.

The driver, a 39-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger, 19-year-old Alexis Styles, died of her injuries.

Virginia State Police is asking anyone with information to contact (757) 424-6850.

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