Suffolk senior earns over $4 million in scholarship offers, chooses Clemson University

SUFFOLK, Va. — Alexis Morrison applied to more than 70 colleges and earned over $4 million in scholarship offers before choosing to attend Clemson University, where she will study biomedical engineering.

Morrison, a straight-A student at a Suffolk high school, said staying active in extracurricular activities helped her stand out in the application process.

"I'm volunteering I'm taking pictures for a sports team I'm dancing I'm teaching I'm tutoring at my school," Morrison said.

Her competitive drive pushed her to cast a wide net when applying to schools.

"I'm a competitive person I just always want to be on top so I would see someone apply they're like oh I just applied for this school and I'm like oh that sounds great let me apply too," Morrison said.

Morrison received multiple full-tuition scholarship offers but had her sights set on one school in particular.

"I was over the moon when I got in I it was tears in my house, screaming and hollering we was so happy," Morrison said.

Morrison received $8,000 from Clemson along with $10,000 from private scholarships. While the awards will not cover her full tuition, her father said the family has additional resources to help offset the remaining costs.

"She had a lot of full rides, but she chose one that at least offered money I still have a GI Bill that she can use and other benefits that could offset covering the additional costs," he said.

Her parents also offered advice to other families navigating the college process.

"Keep them motivated but allow them to develop, grow, achieve everything on their own," they said.

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