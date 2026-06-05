'Slimmest of chances:' Sailor charged in Magnolia Chase Way murder is in a coma and may never wake

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 22-year-old Navy sailor accused of shooting and killing the mother of his child Sunday after the child's death the day before is in a medically-induced coma after shooting himself in the head and has the "slimmest of chances" of ever waking up, according to court documents on the tragic case that unfolded on Magnolia Chase Way in Virginia Beach over the weekend.

Quentell Lawrence appeared via video in court from his hospital bed where he is intubated and unresponsive as charges were read of second-degree murder and using a firearm in commission of a felony in the death of Natasha Forbes, 22, also a sailor, the day after their child died at an area hospital.

Previous coverage: Sailor shoots, kills sailor, attempts suicide after death of their baby

Sailor shoots and kills sailor, attempts suicide after death of their baby: NCIS

It's not clear what the direct relationship was between Forbes and Lawrence, but NCIS officials did confirm to News 3 that the young child, who died from unknown circumstances on Saturday, belonged to them.

A criminal complaint uncovered by News 3 Virginia Beach reporter John Hood Friday outlines how Forbes called police Sunday, May 31 to report Lawrence was chocking her and had a gun.

Previous coverage: Police investigating shooting on Magnolia Chase Way

Virginia Beach police investigate deadly shooting on Magnolia Chase Way

When police arrived at the scene on Magnolia Chase Way, they heard gunshots; inside, they found Forbes dead, shot multiple times, and Lawrence with what was determined to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The documents also state that Lawrence's unresponsive state makes police unable to "determine accurate information for majority of statutory factors considered when determining bail."

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