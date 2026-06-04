The Huntington Beach swimming advisory lifted: PHD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Peninsula Health District has lifted the swimming advisory for Huntington Beach as it now meets the state's recreational water quality standards on Thursday.

The previously issued swimming advisory for Huntington Beach was due to unsafe levels of bacteria in the water. Water samples were sent in for testing and results show that Huntington Beach is safe for recreational swimming.

The health district staff routinely checks for bacteria in recreational waters to ensure the waters safety during the summer swimming season. The water quality is tested using a type of bacterial called enterocci that identifies the amount of fecal contaminants in recreational waters. People swimming in water with dangerous bacteria levels are at a higher risk for gastrointestinal illness, according to the PHD.

The PHD urges neighbors to keep an eye out for the following while they enjoy their summer activities this summer swimming season:



Do not swim in water that looks stagnant, muddy, or smells unpleasant.

Avoid swallowing river, stream, lakes, or other recreational water.

Prevent direct contact between broken skin and recreational water.

Avoid swimming in natural water bodies (rivers, streams, lakes, etc.) for several days after heavy rainfall.

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