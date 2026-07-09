Hampton/NASA Steam Plant catches fire from debris pit

HAMPTON, Va. — A building at the Hampton/NASA Steam Plant caught fire early Thursday morning, according to the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

Crews responded to a call for a fire in the debris pit of the steam plant at around 1:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found a heavy fire inside the building with flames showing above the roof line. HDF&R says a second alarm was called for more resources.

Crews first attacked the fire from the outside before placing suppression devices inside the building. Hampton Public Works assisted in moving and taking out debris to get to the seat of the fire in the debris pit.

HDF&R says the bulk of the fire was knocked down at 2:24 a.m., but crews remained on scene to flow water and foam, ensuring the fire was fully extinguished.

All workers were safely evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

Crews from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, NASA Security Forces, Hampton Police Division, Poquoson Fire Department, Hampton volunteer firefighters and support staff, and Dominion Virginia Power assisted in the operation.

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