One dead, multiple injured following multi-vehicle crash in Hampton: VSP

HAMPTON, Va. — A multi-vehicle crash near Hampton Roads Center Parkway left three injured and one dead, according to Virginia State Police (VSP).

VSP responded to the crash around 9:45pm on I-64 east-bound.

The initial investigation shows that a 2013 Ford Escape, driven by a 50-year-old woman, made a lane change in front of two motorcycles. According to VSP, one of the two motorcycles rear-ended her vehicle, crashed and caught fire.

The motorcycle driver was identified as 30-year-old Andrew Sturdy of Newport News. Sturdy sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. and next of kin was notified.

The Ford Escape driver was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The other motorcycle, a 2008 Suzuki, got involved in the crash — it was driven by a 23-year-old man. According to VSP, he sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

VSP also says, a fourth vehicle — a 2013 Ford Explorer — also crashed into the original car. The driver was a 21-year-old male who received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation. As of now, all vehicles have been removed from the scene, and all lanes of travel are open.

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