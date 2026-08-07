Gas giveaway in Hampton aims to fuel stability for 300 families

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton-based nonprofit is hosting a free gas giveaway this weekend to help families struggling with transportation costs.

VA2 CARES will hold its 2026 Summer Gas Giveaway on Saturday, August 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Raceway Gas Station, located at 1503 N. Armistead Ave. in Hampton. The initiative aims to provide fuel assistance to 300 families.

The organization says reliable transportation is often the bridge between available resources and the families who need them most. VA2 CARES aims to remove barriers that prevent families from thriving by connecting communities to resources, partnerships, and opportunities that restore dignity, strengthen stability, and inspire hope, the organization said.

Bishop Michael Golden is the visionary behind the initiative. The event is supported by partners Raceway Gas Station, Sentara Healthcare, and GET Empowered Community Development Corporation.

Families interested in receiving assistance can register at https://form.jotform.com/262097077263058. More information is available at https://cogicva2.com/.

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