Firefighter sent to hospital after crews battle large fire on Rileys Way: HDFR

HAMPTON, Va. — A firefighter was sent to the hospital after crews responded to a large residential structure fire on Tuesday, according to a social media post made by the Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue (HDFR).

Around 3:08 p.m., crews responded to the 0 Block of Rileys Way. A bathhouse connected to the main unit caught fire, a caller told HDFR. Crews began an "aggressive fire attack" after confirming everyone had evacuated from the building. The fire was marked out around 4:02 p.m.

HDFR says no occupants were injured, but a firefighter was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

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