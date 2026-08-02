VSP investigating reported interstate shooting on I-64 in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia State Police was investigating Sunday after a reported shooting on I-64 in Hampton early Saturday.

According to VSP, the incident happened just after 3 a.m. on the westbound side of the interstate at Pine Chapel Rd.

Watch: Bond denied for two suspects charged in connection with deadly I-264 shooting

Bond denied for two suspects charged in connection with deadly I-264 shooting

A man and a woman in a vehicle were shot, according to state police. The man, state police said, was taken to a hospital for treatment. The woman took herself to a hospital.

The man and woman's injuries were not considered life-threatening, state police said.

Call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6850 if you have any information about what happened.

Contact Colter Anstaett Do you have a news tip or story idea for News 3's Hampton Neighborhood News Reporter Colter Anstaett? Let him know Name Email Phone Share your tip/idea Captcha Submit

Click