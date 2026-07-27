Bond denied for two suspects charged in connection with deadly I-264 shooting

Bond was denied on Monday for both of the suspects charged in connection with the deadly shooting on I-264 that left a 19-year-old woman dead last week.

19-year-old Jamir Bennett was charged with being an accessory after the fact of a homicide and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon. News 3 reporter John Hood attended the bond hearing for Bennett on Monday. His criminal history and a possibility of obstruction in regards to an upcoming trial were given as reasons to deny Bennett bond.

Court documents obtained by News 3 reveal that Bennett pleaded guilty in March to assault and battery against a law enforcement officer, eluding police and concealing a weapon in connection with an incident that took place back in Nov. 2025. He was previously released on July 8.

Bond was also denied for 20-year-old Asia Wiggins, who was charged with being an accessory after the fact of a homicide. The judge said there was concern that Wiggins would pose a flight risk.

Watch previous coverage: Two arrested after deadly shooting on I-264 in Norfolk, state police say

Two arrested after deadly shooting on I-264 in Norfolk: VSP

Court documents obtained by News 3 describe how flock cameras captured the license plate of a purple Lexus sedan that followed the victims’ vehicle from their neighborhood onto I-264, where the shooting occurred. After the incident, the sedan went to a car wash at Holland Road and South Plaza Trail in Virginia Beach. Surveillance footage showed Wiggins and two men throwing away several items from their vehicle.

Witnesses say they saw Wiggins and Bennett put a black semi-automatic handgun in a DC shoe box, according to court documents. Wiggins, Bennett, and another man were then seen getting back into the car and leaving the car wash. Bennett later admitted to holding the shoe box but claimed he didn’t look inside.

Virginia State Police say they searched the discarded items and found ammunition that matched what was found at the I-264 shooting scene.

Court documents state that Wiggins admitted to cleaning the car but said she did not take part in the shooting. Police searched Wiggins’ house — where Bennett said he sometimes stayed at with Wiggins — and found the DC shoe box containing ammunition. A gun was found inside the bathroom toilet.

On Monday, officers responded to I-264 in Norfolk at around 4:00 a.m. Virginia State Police says two people in a burgundy Nissan sedan were heading eastbound between Campostella Road and Ballentine Boulevard when their car had been shot.

The driver, a 39-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The passenger, 19-year-old Alexis Styles, died of her injuries.

On Monday, prosecutors revealed that Styles had been on her way to work the morning she was shot and killed.

Scanner audio from dispatch captured the moments first responders were called to the scene.

"Two victims say they've been shot, the vehicle kept moving for a while, it has now stopped, it's on North Military Highway across from the dump," the dispatch audio said.

Watch previous coverage: Virginia State Police investigate I-264 interstate shooting

Virginia State Police investigate I-264 interstate shooting

A second dispatch transmission indicated one victim had a gunshot wound to the hip. A third dispatch transmission described the scene.

"There are two unconscious patients in the car and they have a forced entry into the car," the dispatch audio said.

News 3 reached out to Virginia State Police to see if any more arrests are expected in connection with this incident.

Anyone with information that can assist with this investigation is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6850 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

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