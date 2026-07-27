Doorbell cam shows Norfolk Fire-Rescue crew dropping off food after delivery driver has medical emergency

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to a delivery driver who was experiencing a medical emergency; after providing care for the driver, the crew made sure the customer's order still got dropped off.

"The emergency may have been over, but the opportunity to help wasn’t. It’s moments like these that remind us serving our community goes beyond answering the call—it means looking out for one another whenever we can!" Norfolk Fire-Rescue wrote on social media.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue said the delivery driver was taken to the hospital for treatment, but did not mention their condition or the circumstances surrounding the medical emergency.

Watch: Doorbell cam shows Norfolk fire crew dropping off food after delivery driver has medical emergency

Doorbell cam shows Norfolk fire crew dropping off food after delivery driver has medical emergency

Doorbell camera footage sent to News 3 captured the Norfolk Fire-Rescue crew dropping off the food delivery, and showed the family's surprise to see fire officials completing the delivery driver's job.

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