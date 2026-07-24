Ambulance stolen from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital recovered in Portsmouth

NORFOLK, Va. — An ambulance was stolen from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital on Thursday evening before being recovered a short time later, according to Old Dominion University Police.

ODU Police confirmed the ambulance was taken from the hospital and located about 15 minutes later in the city of Portsmouth.

Authorities have not announced any charges at this time because the suspect is a patient at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Additional information about any potential charges would come from Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi's office.

This is a developing story, and News 3 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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