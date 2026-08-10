Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A man has died after being hit by a car in Hampton on Sunday night, according to Hampton police.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of West Mercury Boulevard after receiving a call around 8:14 p.m. and found a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to Riverside Hospital where he later died, police said.

Police say the pedestrian was trying to cross the eastbound lanes of West Mercury Boulevard when he was hit by a car. The driver of the car remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

Hampton police are continuing to investigate the crash.

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