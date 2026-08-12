News 3 Coaches Corner Podcast: Bethel's David Porter

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- A handful of teams look to be Peninsula District contenders in 2026 and Bethel is a squad that appears to be right in the mix.

Coming off their first playoff victory since 2008, the Bruins look to take another step forward this fall. Head coach David Porter joined the News 3 Coaches Corner Podcast to discuss his team's outlook for the upcoming season, his coaching philosophy and competing in the district.

We also discuss what Coach Porter does to unwind when he's not focused on the gridiron and his go-to disciplinary measure.

Bethel opens its season August 28 at Patrick Henry (Ashland).

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