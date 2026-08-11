Dan Quinn's football coaching career took flight in Hampton Roads

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- Dan Quinn has put together a long coaching career in the NFL, but his career on the sidelines took flight off I-64 in Hampton Roads.

Quinn's first assistant coaching job was at William & Mary under Jimmye Laycock, working with Mike London with a team that included Newport News native Mike Tomlin. It would be the start of a long journey to the top of the profession.

The Commanders' head coach discussed his time in the 757 during his sit-down one-on-one interview with WTKR News 3's Marc Davis at training camp on Tuesday. Quinn gave his outlook on how camp is going, Jayden Daniels, Stefon Diggs, Kaytron Allen, keeping his team healthy and more.

Click on the above video to view the full interview.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.