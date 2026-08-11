Sportsplug Elite 6U squad claims AAU gold medal

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Sportsplug Elite hasn't wasted much time shooting to the top of the national rankings when it comes to flag football.

In just its second year as an organization, the group's 6U team claimed a gold medal at the AAU Junior Olympics.

Coaches tell News 3 that the squad represents the first team from Virginia to win an AAU Junior Olympic flag football gold medal. The group went undefeated during its 2026 tournament run, sweeping its way through all five tournaments in which it competed.

Coaches Tank Scott IV, Khaliq Fletch and Keharee Shuler led the group, giving the young players a chance to travel, compete on a national stage, learn fundamentals and valuable lessons and gain exposure.

The 2026 national championship roster includes:

Alston Spencer

Elijah McClatcher

Juelz Cato

Kaazi Fletcher

Kamaree Davis

Keharee Shuler Jr.

Khalief Langston

Malcolm Bew

Messiah Williams

Robert Scott V

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