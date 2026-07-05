'The most important time:' Summertime is good opportunity to get kids in need connected with counselors

HAMPTON, Va. — Summertime is a good opportunity to get kids who are dealing with mental or behavioral health issues connected with counselors who can help them.

Eleven-year-old Mitchell Williams loves working with his counselor.

“He’s fun, he’s playful, and he’s serious when he needs to get serious," Mitchell explained.

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His mother, Calmonè, said her son has been diagnosed with a mental illness. She was hesitant to continue counseling after other counselors didn’t work out, but she’s glad she did.

“When he came along, it was like a breath of fresh air; like God sent me an Angel," Calmonè said.

She was talking about Raimanda Thompson. His counseling service in Hampton offers intensive in-home counseling for kids five to 17 years old and adult skill-building.

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“I’ve seen kids go from not being able to read, not being able to control their anger or behavior to being more settled in their home with their parents and in school," said Thompson.

According to data from the CDC, nearly one in five people three to 17 years old had ever been diagnosed with a mental, emotional, or behavioral health condition. A National Healthcare Quality and Disparities Report also notes from 2008 to 2020 death by suicide increased 16 percent in people 12 years old and over.

“During the summertime, the kids have a lot of idle time," Thompson said. "They have more time to just be involved in activities they shouldn’t. So, it would be the most important time to have an advocate in your home during the summer."

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For Mitchell, the counseling was working.

“I’ve watched his confidence in school skyrocket from low self-esteem to him being more responsible around the house, taking more accountability for his behavior, thinking, breathing," his mother said.

“I learned how to not over-guess myself and I learned how to not be disrespectful to others," said Mitchell

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