Norfolk Department of Public Health hosts youth mental health documentary screening

NORFOLK, Va. — According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, nearly one in five adolescents aged 13 to 18 are affected by a mental health disorder each year, and that’s why the Norfolk Department of Public Health ishosting a free screening of the PBS documentary “Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness” at Regal Cinemas in MacArthur Center on Thursday for World Mental Health Day.

“Addressing youth mental health is a priority for our community,” said Director of the Norfolk Department of Public Health Susan Girois, M.D. in a news release prior to the event. “By coming together and engaging in open dialogue, we can break down the stigma surrounding mental health and equip our young people with the support they need to thrive.”

During the event, the Norfolk Department of Public Health is highlighting a free online mental health check-in tool that can point people to resources.

Rising suicide rates disproportionately affect Black women

Following the screening of the documentary in front of an anticipated crowd of 300 people, News 3 anchor and investigative reporter Jessica Larche will lead a panel discussion about youth mental health. The panel is set to feature mental health experts, community leaders and advocates, including a mother who lost her daughter to suicide.

“[Alexa] was just a kind soul,” said Susannah Uroskie, Alexa’s mother. “She touched so many lives.”

Uroskie said her daughter’s struggles with depression and bipolar disorder began when she was in high school. Uroskie and her husband helped Alexa navigate several hospitalizations and psychiatrist visits following Alexa’s psychotic break in 2015.

By 2018, Uroskie said her daughter was thriving with the right combination of medication and continued therapy. The mother and daughter became advocates with the Coastal Virginia branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

“[Alexa] was a huge advocate,” said Uroskie. “She really inspired me, and continues to [inspire me].”

Uroskie said Alexa’s health took a tragic turn in 2022 when she became pregnant. Fearful of how the mental health medications would affect her unborn baby, Alexa exceeded doctors' recommendations to wean off some of her medications.

“She was overthinking about the baby and how [the medications] were going to affect [the baby],” recalled Uroskie. “You could see the depression get worse and worse [the longer she was off the medication].”

'Just hold on:' Suicide survivor shares hope during Pride Month

Uroskie said her daughter died by suicide when she was six months pregnant in 2023. The baby did not survive. In their honor, Uroskie and her family continue their advocacy with NAMI, and that includes working with young people like Zoe Zmuda.

“I'm very thankful to say I'm on the recovery journey now, and things are looking a lot better for me,” Zmuda said.

Zmuda, a student at The College of William & Mary, survived a suicide attempt on campus two years ago. It was the breaking point after years of anxiety and suicidal ideation she experienced since childhood. Zmuda said therapy and medication have helped her thrive in the face of mental illness following her darkest hour.

“Find someone that you trust and talk to them, and try to get a therapist if you can,” said Zmuda. “By not getting a therapist, by not talking to my friends about these things, I had a very, very long time of maybe five or six years where it was an internal battle for me, which made it so much harder.”

Psychologists say trauma, self-esteem can prompt children to bully their peers

Zmuda continued, “I think a mindset a lot of people take on of, ‘Oh, like I have parents who love me [and] I have cool siblings who like to hang out with me. I have food on the table.’ [But] that doesn't mean you can't be depressed.”

Zmuda and Uroskie work side by side with NAMI to help normalize conversations about mental health in an effort to expose resources and end the stigma. They are set to join other panelists at Thursday night’s event who share in their mission.

“[We’re] just trying to educate people, just scratch the surface, so they start talking about mental health as they do physical health,” Uroskie said.

If you or someone you know is in a mental health crisis, please call or text the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. It’s a national network that connects people to local crisis centers that provide free and confidential support. They are available to help 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can learn more at 988lifeline.org.

Here is an expanded list of ways to seek mental health support and treatment.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Helpline

The NAMI HelpLine is a free, nationwide peer-supported service providing information, resource referrals and support to people living with a mental health condition. You can text “HelpLine” to 62640 or call 800-950-6264. Learn more about additional resources at www.nami.org/help.

Psychology Today

Psychology Today is “the world’s largest mental health and behavioral science” resource online. With the motto “Here to Help,” it provides a searchable directory of hundreds of thousands of mental health professionals that users can filter by location, race, insurance and areas of expertise.

Therapy for Black Girls

As shared on therapyforblackgirls.com, Therapy for Black Girls is “an online space dedicated to encouraging the mental wellness of Black women and girls.” The site also provides a link to find a therapist sensitive to the needs of Black women and girls near you.

HOPES Free Clinic

The HOPES Free Clinic, a division of the Macon and Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences at Old Dominion University, is the “only free clinic in Norfolk and the first student-run free clinic in Virginia.” According to the Hopes Free Clinic website, it has served more than 1,000 uninsured adults, with focuses on mental health, primary care, gynecology, orthopedics, and more. The clinic’s hours are Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., and specialty care is offered on select Wednesday evenings. To join the patient waitlist, call 757.446.0366.

Findtreatment.gov

Findtreatment.gov is a confidential and anonymous resource for locating treatment facilities for mental and substance use disorders in the United States and its territories. Visit https://findtreatment.gov/locator to locate treatment options near you.

Open Path Psychotherapy Collective

The Open Path Psychotherapy Collective is a nationwide network of mental health professionals who offer virtual and in-office sessions at a steeply reduced rate to people who qualify. You can learn more at www.openpathcollective.org.

The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project also provides confidential support for LGBTQ youth in crisis, 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-866-488-7386. There’s also a 24/7 confidential online instant messaging with a Trevor counselor.