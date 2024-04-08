Psychologists say trauma, self-esteem can prompt children to bully their peers

NORFOLK, Va. – After 12-year-old Brody Watson died by suicide in 2022, his parents learned he was the target of bullies at his Loudoun County, Virginia, middle school.

“He loved life,” said Brody Watson’s mother, Wendy Watson, during a conversation with me about her son last year. “He lived life to the fullest.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children who are bullied are at an increased risk for anxiety, depression and suicide-related behavior. According to the National Center for Educational Statistics, roughly 20% of students reported being bullied.

After their son’s death, the Watson family successfully advocated for a new law in Virginia that requires school principals to inform parents about bullying incidents involving their children within 24 hours. The notifications aren’t just for parents of bullied children. They're also for parents of children who are bullying others.

“That information is critical for intervention,” said Hampton Roads psychologist Dr. Sarah Williams.

Dr. Williams told me there are often underlying issues among children who bully their peers, like trauma and poor self-esteem. Additionally, according to the CDC, children who bully others “are at increased risk for substance misuse, academic problems, and experiencing violence later in adolescence and adulthood.”

Dr. Williams said early intervention, in the form of therapy, can prevent cases of bullying, and the devastating aftermath that can occur.

“For parents that are nervous about taking their child to therapy, I say this: You can provide the intervention now in the form of therapy or you could potentially be visiting your child in juvenile or prison," said Dr. Williams. "Those are your choices. They didn’t just wake up at 13 and become a bully. Usually, you saw this type of behavior, maybe even in pre-school, and it went unchecked.”

Shant'a Miller White founded the Hampton-based nonprofit organization Parents Against Bullying after her daughter was brutally attacked by a bully on a school bus. Her organization provides resources to victims of bullying, and the children responsible for inflicting emotional and physical pain.

“That’s that piece that’s missing: getting them the help,” said White during our conversation. “If you stop [the bullying], you could stop a whole lot of different things.”

“You’re not born a bully,” she continued.

Dr. Williams said counseling the victim of bullying, and the bully, are equally as important. She said that approach could save lives.

“Listen to why they may feel the need to inflict pain or harm to a classmate,” said Dr. Williams. “Even if they’re the bully, they still need to have the opportunity for nurturing and support.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, please call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.