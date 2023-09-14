Data reveals bullying reports statewide surpass pre-pandemic levels

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – When a student died by suicide last year, his family said they weren’t informed by school administrators of his cries for help until after his death.

Wendy Watson, whose son Brody died by suicide in 2022, said Brody told school administrators in Loudoun County he was the target of bullies.

But the family says they didn’t learn about their son’s emotional pleas for help during school hours until after his death.

“No one would not want to know that their kid was upset about something at school so much that [Brody] went and told an administrator [with] tears rolling down their eyes,” said Ashley Watson, Brody’s father. “[The school] did not do enough for our son.”

Reports of bullying incidents in Virginia schools are rising above pre-pandemic levels, data from the Virginia Department of Education [VDOE] shows.

News 3’s team of investigators analyzed several years of data provided by the VDOE.

According to the VDOE’s School Climate reports, there were 2,616 reports of bullying in Virginia’s public schools in the 2018-2019 school year.

However, at the height of the pandemic - during the 2020-2021 school year - the VDOE reports reflect 236 bullying incidents.

By the 2021-2022 school year, the VDOE data reveals there were 2,875 reports of bullying incidents in Virginia schools.

That's about a 9% increase in bullying reports compared to the 2018-2019 school year.

“It’s very scary to see the numbers rise,” Brody's mother said.

The Watson’s tragedy inspired the new Virginia law requiring school principals to inform parents about bullying incidents involving their children within 24 hours.

They believe if they had been informed about the bullying Brody faced, they would have had the chance to intervene and potentially save his life.

“The pain that we’re going through is unimaginable,” Ashley Watson said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bullies and their targets are at an increased risk for suicide-related behavior.

“There are usually some underlying factors at play, and bullying enhances those underlying factors that are already at work,” said Hampton Roads-based psychologist Dr. Barbara Shabazz. “The research also tells us that most bullying incidents don't necessarily end in suicide.”

Dr. Shabazz also said bullying is associated with negative outcomes, like impacts on mental health, substance use disorder, and suicidal thoughts and actions.

The Watsons said their son did not exhibit any signs of emotional distress leading up to his death.

“He loved life,” said his mother. “He lived life to the fullest.”

While they wade through the “what ifs” about the day their son died, they are certain about the legacy he leaves behind.

“[Brody] always would stick up for people and do the right thing,” said Wendy Watson. “So just be kind. Be kind.”

“Be kind for Brody,” Ashley Watson said.

The Watsons said they plan to work with state leaders to expand legislation aimed at preventing bullying in Virginia schools.

In the meantime, the family is honoring their son’s legacy later this month during a 5K Color Run in Purcellville, Virginia.

The News 3 team of investigators looked into ways students can report bullying incidents in Hampton Roads Schools - in addition to reporting incidents to teachers, counselors and school resource officers.

Here’s what school districts shared with News 3 at the time of this report:

Chesapeake Public Schools

The school district’s website points to the “CPS Report Line” where anyone can submit an anonymous tip to the school and district officials.

Hampton City Schools

The school district shared online their “SAFE School Hotline” to call and text: 757-504-0921.

Newport News Public Schools

According to the Newport News Public Schools website, the district has “launched a new anonymous reporting system. SpeakUp provides a simple way for students and families to easily and confidentially report threats of violence, bullying, peers in crisis and other imminent threats.”

Their site instructs students to call or text (757) 765-4440, email speakup@nnschools.org , or click the SpeakUp icon on their Chromebook.

Norfolk Public Schools

The Norfolk Public Schools district website points to the Vector Alert Reporting System, a tip reporting service that allows students, staff, and parents to submit safety concerns to our administration in five different ways:



App: Search Vector Alert” in the App Store to download for free Phone: 757.255.7461 Text: Text your tip to 757.255.7461 Email: 2110@alert1.us Web: http://2110.alert1.us

Portsmouth Public Schools

A Portsmouth Public Schools spokesperson said the district does not have a tip line, but that students are “encouraged to reach out to any teacher, staff member or administrator if they are experiencing any type of bullying - or if they witness any act of bullying.”

Suffolk Public Schools

The district’s website points to the Suffolk Public Schools Anonymous Tip Line at 757-538-5483. There’s also an online “complaint of bullying" form.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools

A spokesperson for Virginia Beach City Public Schools said students, parents, and community members "can submit bullying concerns as well as other questions and concerns through “Let’s Talk”.

The spokesperson said students also have access to contact counselors and administrators directly through their student email or through a message in “Canvas”, the online learning management system for VBCPS.

If you or someone you know needs to talk to someone, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.