Hampton starts Teen Thursdays events at Buckroe Beach in response to recent 'takeovers'

HAMPTON, Va. — Thursday, people rocked out in silence at Buckroe Beach, participating in a silent disco. The event was the first in a new series, called Teen Thursdays, the city put together in response to so-called takeover across Hampton Roads.

One such takeover happened at Buckroe Beach in April. Video sent to News 3 at the time shows police responding to a large group of young people at the beach.

Watch: Videos show Hampton police breaking up large gathering at Buckroe Beach

Videos show Hampton police breaking up large gathering at Buckroe Beach

The event got a lot of attention and some criticism for how it was organized. The organizer, a local college student, told News 3 he was just trying to give young people something to do.

Watch: Organizer of large, unpermitted gathering at Buckroe Beach partnering with local coffee shop to move forward

Organizer of large, unpermitted gathering at Buckroe Beach partnering with local coffee shop to move forward

About a month later, there was a high-profile incident in Newport News involving a police officer pointing a gun at someone in a car as young people were driving around and hanging out of car windows. In March, a large gathering of young people at the oceanfront in Virginia Beach ended in a shooting and led to a curfew for minors.

“I think the silent disco is a great idea," said Bryce Nock, who was at the beach Thursday visiting family.

Watch: NNPD chief defends officer in viral video, details why he pointed gun at SUV

NNPD chief defends officer in viral video, details why he pointed gun at SUV

People News 3 talked with at the beach were all for creating events for young people.

“You’ve got to let kids be kids. They have to have experiences. If everyone’s stuck inside on their phones all the time, then they’re never going to get to come to the beach. You have to give them a reason," Nock said.

“I think it allows our children to gather together, and most of the time on the beach it’s fun things," Newport News resident Chris Vermaaten said as she sat on the boardwalk at the beach.

Watch: New station at Buckroe Beach aims to address safety concerns

New station at Buckroe Beach aims to address safety concerns

Hampton Marketing and Communications Director, Dacia Scott, said the city plans to make Teen Thursdays an annual effort with events on the fourth Thursday of each month during the summer.

“The incentive is to say to the kids, ‘If you’re having fun in this environment, try to do this again and give us more things that you would like to do," Scott explained.

As of Thursday, a pop-up skating rink was scheduled for July and another silent disco was scheduled for August.

While the events are geared toward kids, they are free and open to anyone. Additionally, the city also planned to have other events throughout the city for young people as well.

Watch: 'A marked success:' Reflecting on Shoreline Operations Station's first summer at Buckroe Beach

'A marked success:' Reflecting on Shoreline Operations Station's first summer at Buckroe Beach

After the takeover at the beach in April, some expressed safety concerns. News 3 asked Scott about safety and security during Teen Thursdays.

“There will always be some sort of presence, some public safety figures out here whether they’re in uniform or in plain clothes. There will be an element of safety. They will have the Shoreline Operation Station staffed. There will be beach patrol still out here," said Scott.

She also noted Hampton Police Department's mobile command unit will be there.

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