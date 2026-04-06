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Video shows HPD breaking up possible unpermitted event at Buckroe Beach

Video shows HPD breaking up possible unpermitted event at Buckroe Beach
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HAMPTON, Va. — Videos sent to News 3 shows police responding to a large crowd gathered at Buckroe Beach on Saturday.

In the videos sent by Stephanie Turlington, droves of people are seen walking away from the park at Buckroe Beach. Hampton police vehicles were seen with their lights flashing.

News 3 reached out to Hampton police to confirm whether this response is related to an unpermitted pop-up event they posted about on their social media page:

Check back with us for updates.

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