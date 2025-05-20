Hampton city leaders express concern after 'pop-up party' at Buckroe Beach

HAMPTON, Va. — In video circulating online, a large crowd can be seen and heard gathered at Buckroe Beach in Hampton May 10.

When speaking to Hampton City Council about the incident, Hampton Police Chief Jimmie Wideman said the "pop-up party" was organized by someone and promoted on social media. Four-hundred "unruly students" showed up and there were multiple fights, according to the chief.

Hampton resident Angel Jones said the activity would have an impact on her if it continues.

"Absolutely. We wouldn’t have any other choice," Jones said when asked if she would go to another beach if the activity continues.

People News 3 talked with at the beach said they don’t feel unsafe, even after learning about what happened, but that doesn’t mean they’re okay with that kind of activity.

“I know that people that live in the immediate area, we don’t appreciate that," Hampton resident Mary Reynolds said.

“We could all try to do better to be better people. Not only for ourselves, but for society in general," said Hampton resident Maurice Cross.

Chief Wideman said having to respond to events like the one on May 10 puts the city at risk.

“That deters us from providing services to the rest of the city," Wideman explained.

The chief said police are working with Hampton City Schools and using social media to find out when and where pop-up parties may happen so they can try to prepare for them.

“Quite honestly, 400 students that show up unsupervised is a bit much to manage. That’s just the bare-bones truth about it," said Wideman.

Hampton’s city manager, Mary Bunting, and Hampton Mayor Jimmy Gray worry this is a sign of a trend of kids causing disruptions before school gets out, as opposed to previous years when problems typically didn't arise until school was out for summer.

“I think the lesson here is the rest of our team, the parks and recreation folks, the office of youth and young adult opportunities, and other partners need to come together to help police so it doesn’t become just a police response. We have more organized activities and things like that," Bunting said.

The city is also working on what Bunting describes as proactive communication and event planning to try to help police.

According to the chief, the fights at the beach party led to fights in schools, and some students have been suspended due to the latter. A spokesperson for the school district tells News 3 that no students were suspended for fighting at the beach.