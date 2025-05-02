Hampton police investigating missing man's death as homicide

HAMPTON, Va. — More than a month after a man who was reported missing was found dead in Hampton, the city's police division has confirmed they're investigating his death as a homicide.

Police say back on March 12, they found Henry Jordan, 42, in the 2400 block of West Weaver Road following a man-down complaint. Jordan was previously listed as a missing person.

Police did not immediately release information about how Jordan died. However, on Thursday, May 1, police said that they were investigating Jordan's death as a homicide.

If you have information about the incident, Hampton Police ask that you contact them at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.