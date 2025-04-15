1 hurt in shooting on Topping Lane in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A person is hurt following a shooting in Hampton Tuesday afternoon, according to the city's police division.

This happened in the 1000 block of Topping Lane. That's near the intersection of Big Bethel Road and Todds Lane.

The person who was shot has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police did not share information on who was shot or what led to the violence.

WTKR News 3's crew saw police personnel investigating at the scene around 1:40 p.m.

Police say they're still investigating the shooting. This article will be updated as we learn more.