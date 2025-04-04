Man shot in altercation that started as 'verbal dispute': Hampton Police

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton say a man may not survive after he was shot during an altercation that started as a verbal dispute.

According to investigators, the shots were fired on Sharon Court just before 1 a.m. on Friday.

Responding officers reported finding a 23-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. Investigators say they learned the incident started as a "verbal dispute" with a female friend.

Police say there was a second man with the female who pulled out a gun and shot the 23-year-old victim in the midst of the dispute.

That man was shot multiple times and transported to the hospital by first responders.

Police say they believe the incident was domestic in nature and that there's no further threat to the public. Investigators are still asking anyone with information to come forward and contact Hampton Police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.