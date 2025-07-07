Hampton Clean City Commission beginning new series of classes focused on 'upcycling'

HAMPTON, Va. — If you’ve got some stuff laying around you don’t know what to do with, there’s a class in Hampton you may be interested in.

On July 12, you can get some information and ideas about upcycling.

Upcycling means finding new uses for old items.

Hampton Clean City Commission is holding a class about it, specifically focused on turning items into planters.

There will be supplies and some plants or you can bring your own plant to repot. The class costs $5.

It’s the first in the commission’s new Summer Sustainable Series.

“What we want to do is really just teach people that they don’t have to buy new, you don’t have to continue to buy new. You can either buy something that they find at a yard sale or a thrift store or you can even look around your own house. Look around my house, there’s plenty there. But, we want them to be able to take something and give it new life," Hampton Clean City Commission Project Specialist Wendy Iles said.

The class runs from 10 a.m. to noon at the commission’s office and you must pre-register because seating is limited.