Hampton police charge armed suspect who officers fired shots at

HAMPTON, Va. — The armed suspect who Hampton Police officers fired shots at Monday afternoon is now facing charges, police say.

John Jones Jr., 35, of Hampton, has been charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, brandishing, and reckless handling of a firearm.

The charges are in connection to an incident that happened Monday after officers responded to two separate calls related to a person with a gun. When they arrived around the 4800 block of 81st Street, they found Jones Jr.

When Jones Jr. "brandished" the firearm, the officers shot and struck him, police say.

He was taken to the hospital Monday, but has since been released and is currently in custody, police say.

Hampton Police spokesperson gives update on officer shooting

The officers involved are on administrative leave while the investigation continues, which is standard protocol.

Details to follow. Stay with WTKR News 3 for updates.