Shooting on Liberty Street leaves woman dead: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A shooting in Norfolk left a woman dead on Monday, according to a social media post made by Norfolk police.

Around 11:35 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 900 Block of E Liberty Street. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Norfolk Police are currently investigating a shooting in the 900 block of E Liberty Street. A woman has been pronounced deceased at the scene. Updates to follow as available. Call came in around 11:35 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line. pic.twitter.com/FYIlfe5m6G — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) June 16, 2025

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3Tips.com.