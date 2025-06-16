Shooting on Liberty Street leaves woman dead: NPD

Watch Now
NORFOLK, Va. — A shooting in Norfolk left a woman dead on Monday, according to a social media post made by Norfolk police.

Around 11:35 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 900 Block of E Liberty Street. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or  P3Tips.com.  

