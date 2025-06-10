Woman dead, man injured after Hampton Quality Inn double shooting: HPD

HAMPTON, Va. — A woman died and a man was left seriously injured following a shooting in Hampton near midnight, according to Hampton police.

Around 12:09 a.m., police responded to a shooting at the Quality Inn in the 2100 Block of West Mercury Boulevard. Upon arrival, a man and woman were both found with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Both were transported to a local hospital — the woman died from her injuries.

Based on initial gatherings, police believe the victims were headed towards their room when they were confronted by the suspect. Police say the suspect exchanged words with the victims, then proceeded to shoot them. The suspect fled the scene on foot, and police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying them.

Those with information are encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.