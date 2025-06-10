Man who shot his mother before taking his own life was former Hampton Councilman Randy Gilliland: Source

HAMPTON, Va. — The man who police say shot his mother before taking his own life Tuesday morning is former Hampton city councilman and vice mayor Randy Gilliland, a source confirmed to WTKR News 3.

City officials and a nonprofit Gilliland held a leadership role with both sent WTKR News 3 statements regarding Gilliland's passing and his impact on their respective communities.

This comes after Hampton police said they found a man and a woman who had both been shot to death in the 1st block of Capps Quarters after a report of a shooting came in around 6:30 a.m. Police say they deemed the incident a "homicide/suicide" after learning that the man had contacted emergency communications stating he had shot his mother, then took his own life prior to officers arriving.

While police haven't identified the man and woman, a trusted source tells WTKR News 3 that Gilliland was the man in the incident.

Shortly before police responded to the incident, Gilliland made the following post to Facebook:

Gilliland served on the Hampton City Council from July of 2002 to June of 2006. He then served as the city's vice mayor from July of 2006 to June of 2008, then served his second term on the council until June of 2010.

Gilliland is listed as the director of philanthropy for a legal nonprofit called Equal Justice America. Gilliland's biography outlines the various roles he held in the community, including being member of the Hampton Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Hampton Roads Technology Council, VA Peninsula FoodBank, and more.

Equal Justice America shared the following statement with News 3 following news of Gilliland's passing:

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Randy Gilliland.



Randy was a tireless champion for equal justice and a beloved member of the Equal Justice America family. As our Director of Philanthropy, he dedicated himself to expanding access to legal aid for the most vulnerable people in our communities. His warmth, persistence, and deep belief in public service changed countless lives—those of our Fellows, our partners, and the people they served.



Randy brought people together. He forged powerful partnerships, inspired young lawyers to pursue public interest careers, and helped shape the future of legal aid in this country. He had a gift for connecting with others and a heart that always looked for ways to serve.



We are devastated by this loss and hold his family, friends, and colleagues in our thoughts.



Randy’s legacy will live on through the work he made possible and the lives he touched.

Hampton Mayor Jimmy Gray and City Manager Mary Bunting shared the following joint statement regarding Gilliland's passing:

We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former Councilman Randy Gilliland. Randy served the City of Hampton with dedication and a genuine commitment to public service. During his time on City Council, he brought passion, thoughtfulness and integrity to his role, and he always worked in the best interest of our community.



Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, and all those who were touched by his life and leadership.



Out of respect for his loved ones and the grieving process, we will not be commenting on the circumstances surrounding his death. We ask that the community join us in honoring his memory and offering support to those closest to him during this difficult time.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, call the Suicide Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8.