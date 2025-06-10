Man shoots & kills mother before turning gun on himself: Hampton PD

HAMPTON, Va. — A man shot and killed his mother, then himself early Tuesday morning, according to Hampton police.

Around 6:29 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 1st Block of Capps Quarters. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man and woman both dead from gunshot wounds, according to Hampton police.

Based on initial gatherings, the man contacted emergency communications to confess that he shot his mother. The evidence indicates that the man took his own life before officers arrived on the scene, according to police.

This incident is being investigated by the Hampton Police Division's Major Crimes Unit. There is no threat to the community at this time, according to Hampton police.