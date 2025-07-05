Hampton volunteers deliver food to veterans on 4th of July

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton neighborhood marked Independence Day with a special mission: making sure local veterans felt appreciated and remembered.

On Thursday, volunteers gathered at Vanguard Brewing to collect donated food and deliver it to the Veterans Affairs hospital. The effort was organized by the Veterans Care Project, a nonprofit that focuses on supporting veterans year-round.

This marks the third year in a row the group has made deliveries to the VA hospital for the Fourth of July, and they also coordinate food donations during other major holidays.

“For the guys out there, this means everything, you know,” said Rick Mulligan, president and founder of the Veterans Care Project. “They've all given everything they could. Some of them are residents there, so they're always happy to see us, and it's great to be out there and talk to them, you know, and chat with them. And they love the food.”

Mulligan says the goal is to bring comfort and conversation to veterans who’ve given so much, and to remind them they’re not forgotten—especially on a day meant to celebrate service and sacrifice.