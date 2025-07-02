Checking in on the new Shoreline Operations Station at Buckroe Beach

HAMPTON, Va. — While the Shoreline Operations Station at Buckroe Beach in Hampton did not appear to have any visitors early Wednesday afternoon, the people manning it were not just sitting around waiting for people to come to them.

They also spent time walking up and down the boardwalk trying to talk to beachgoers.

The station had been in full swing on Wednesday for about two weeks, operating daily. It started in May, operating only on weekends.

"You bet," said beachgoer David Jones when asked if he was glad to see the city making an effort to increase safety at the beach during the summer.

Jones was spending some time at the beach on Wednesday. He said he has stayed away for a long time because of how unsafe he felt the beach had become.

“I’m glad to see it’s back because when I was a kid, I used to come over when they still had the amusement park. It was my favorite amusement park for the area," said Jones.

As News 3 has reported, the station is part of a response to ongoing safety concerns at the beach. A party at the beach in May that resulted in multiple fights, according to police, highlighted these concerns.

The station is a collaboration between Hampton Police and the city’s Office of Youth and Young Adult Opportunities.

“It’s been going real well. They’re averaging about 40 contacts, a little more than 40 contacts, per day over the past two weekends now that people are getting used to it," Hampton Public Information Officer Mike Holtzclaw explained.

He added the station had been able to assist with a few minor medical calls and helped break up a fight.

It will continue to operate from noon to 8 p.m. daily through September 1.