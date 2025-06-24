Hampton basketball program keeps kids active—and cool

HAMPTON, Va. — On a steamy summer day in Hampton’s Wythe neighborhood, young players hit the court for a few lively games of basketball—all part of a program meant to keep kids active and engaged during the summer.

The event was organized by Stop and Pop Youth Sports Charities Incorporated, a nonprofit that has been serving the community for more than two decades.

Organizer Jamen Mainor said it’s personal for him.

“I grew up here, and it's just something that I can just take pride in giving back to—things that we probably didn't have when I was a kid,” Mainor told News 3's Jay Greene.

The organization’s work goes beyond basketball.

“It include[s] auto maintenance, includes different things like theatrical. We have a stage in there for them to do different activities and things,” Mainor added.

Despite Monday’s hot and humid weather, the games continued—alongside precautions to protect kids from the heat.

“We have water in our, you know, buckets here for them, and they can have that to hydrate and keep going,” said Mainor. “And then after a while, if we start seeing indications of heat fatigue, we pull them off to the side, have them sit down and cool off.”

Those steps align with advice from medical professionals. Dr. Michael Poirier, chief of emergency medicine at CHKD in Norfolk, said staying hydrated is key.

“You need to be really, really careful to make sure that they maintain their hydration,” Poirier said.

He added that symptoms like vomiting, flushed skin, unresponsiveness, or altered mental status are signs a child needs to get out of the heat immediately.

The Virginia High School League also sets heat safety guidelines for student athletes. When the heat index is below 89 degrees, practices can continue as normal with regular water breaks. But when it rises to 105 degrees or more, all outdoor activities should be canceled.

As the sun began to set and temperatures eased, the games at the shaded neighborhood court continued—right where the kids wanted to be.

“So this is a unique court. And of course, with us having the trees right next to it, we have great shade,” Mainor said.

Even in the middle of an intense game, Mainor said his volunteers are there to step in when kids need to rest.

“So you got to be the one that tells them, ‘Hey, you know, time to sit down for a second, take a little break, get some water in you, you know, and then come back out to play,’” he said. “The court ain’t going nowhere. You’ll be able to play again.”